Never forget your roots, PM Khan tells NUML graduates

Never forget your roots. Always remember your history, Prime Minister Imran Khan told the graduating students of NUML on Sunday.

He was the chief guest of the sixth convocation of NUML, Mianwali.

“A person grows when his roots are strong,” he said when addressing the young graduates. “You cannot learn anything if foreign concepts are imposed on you.” Allama Iqbal was so great because he knew his history and was well acquainted with the Quran.

He advised the students to never make money their main goal in life. “You must make money for some purpose.” He said that a few people have more wealth than 350 billion people. Even if they spend Rs100 million every day, it will take them 400 years to finish it.”

Money should not be the end goal, the premier remarked.

‘Meritocracy and democracy go hand in hand’

Khan said that meritocracy and democracy go hand in hand.

The main difference between democracy and monarchy is that democracy has merit, he said. “We say Pakistan has democracy. Let’s not forget that a military dictator appointed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as his minister. A military dictator made Nawaz Sharif a chief minister,” he said.

Bhutto still had to struggle a lot, Nawaz did not struggle a lot, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif used harsh words against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. “Shehbaz, you got your ministry and party leadership because of your brother,” he added.

PM Khan said that he overcame a lot of hurdles while gathering funds for the university. “No one understood that a private sector university could be made in a rural area,” he said.

“We will become pioneers of modern technology,” he remarked.