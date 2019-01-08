Nawaz’s doctor not satisfied with his medical condition in jail

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif isn’t feeling well and being in jail is not making things any easier.

Dr Adnan, the former premier’s personal doctor, said that Nawaz is suffering from fever and influenza in the jail and he is not satisfied with his treatment in the prison.

The doctor said that he has requested jail authorities to allow him to conduct a medical checkup of Nawaz but he hasn’t heard anything back from the officials.

Earlier today, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz met her father Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat jail.

Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, had also gone to the prison to inquire after his grandfather’s health. The meeting took place under the supervision of jail authorities.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sent to Kot Lakhpat jail on December 25 after an accountability court sentenced him to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia corruption reference on December 24.

The PML-N reacted harshly to the court’s verdict. Maryam slammed the ‘blind revenge’ behind the verdict and said the final victory would be her father’s.

In a series of tweets she said if there was any proof of his crimes, they wouldn’t have made the 10,000 Dirhams an excuse.

They wouldn’t have had to use our family business and personal dealings in their case either, she said.