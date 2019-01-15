Nawaz Sharif’s guards granted bail in SAMAA TV cameraman assault case

Former PM Nawaz Sharif’s two guards, Muhammad Mohsin and Muhammad Mansab, have been granted bail after 26 days in a case pertaining to an assault on SAMAA TV’s cameraman Wajid Ali.

Judicial magistrate Saqib Jawad granted the bail to the two guards against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

Related story: Nawaz assures journalists that his guards would never attack them again

On December 17, a SAMAA TV cameraman was left unconscious after being attacked the guards outside parliament. Wajid Ali was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. A video of one of the guards kicking Ali’s skull went viral. The guards were arrested on the day of the assault and shifted to Adiala Jail.

“Nawaz Sharif was leaving Parliament from gate no 1 and I was making his footage,” the cameraman said. “Then someone attacked me from behind.”

Related: Nawaz Sharif’s guards attack SAMAA TV cameraman in Islamabad

Ali said that he couldn’t talk to anyone yesterday because he was unconscious. He received injuries on his lip and head, needing three stitches. However, no internal injury was reported.

The former PM defended his guards and said the cameraman hit his guard Shakoor first.

Related: Someone hit me from behind: SAMAA cameraman recalls attack by Sharif’s guard

“I was watching him. He pushed the cameraman. However, he [the cameraman] hit Shakoor on the forehead with his camera after which he was injured,” he said.

However, Mr Sharif said that such an incident will never occur again.