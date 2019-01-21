Nawaz Sharif’s doctor and family say they haven’t been given copies of his medical reports

January 21, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and doctor have raised concerns after not being provided copies of the medical board’s report or recommendations in his case.

Dr Adnan Khan, chief executive of Sharif Medical City and Nawaz’s personal doctor, took to Twitter to post copies of the letters sent to various Punjab government officials seeking the findings of the board.

He said neither he nor Nawaz’s family had been given copies of the report and that delays could lead to greater health risks for the former premier.

Related: NAB and Nawaz Sharif issued notices in each others appeals against Al Azizia verdict

The former prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz also took to Twitter to say that Nawaz was ill and being taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology but his family had not been informed of this.

Nawaz is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia case. The Islamabad High Court is hearing his petition to have his sentence suspended until the final verdict in his appeal challenging his conviction is pronounced.

 
 
 

