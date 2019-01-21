Nawaz Sharif’s doctor and family say they haven’t been given copies of his medical reports

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and doctor have raised concerns after not being provided copies of the medical board’s report or recommendations in his case.

Dr Adnan Khan, chief executive of Sharif Medical City and Nawaz’s personal doctor, took to Twitter to post copies of the letters sent to various Punjab government officials seeking the findings of the board.

The medical board report & recommendations in respect of former Prime Minister #NawazSharif are not made available to Mr. Sharif’s family or myself.

Authorities have once again been requested in writing to provide a copy at the earliest to avoid risk to his deteriorating health. pic.twitter.com/LgrZxP6UWs — Dr. Adnan Khan (@Dr_Khan) January 21, 2019

He said neither he nor Nawaz’s family had been given copies of the report and that delays could lead to greater health risks for the former premier.

The former prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz also took to Twitter to say that Nawaz was ill and being taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology but his family had not been informed of this.

I have been told that MNS is unwell & is being taken to PIC tomorrow but myself or the family have no knowledge of it. We still haven’t received the reports given by the medical boards. After pleading with the jail authorities, we have also written to the Home department. https://t.co/4Js1rutfYV — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 21, 2019

Nawaz is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia case. The Islamabad High Court is hearing his petition to have his sentence suspended until the final verdict in his appeal challenging his conviction is pronounced.