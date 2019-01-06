Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the Al Azizia verdict to be heard on Monday

January 5, 2019

Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the Al Azizia reference verdict was approved for hearing on Saturday.

The chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah, has formed a bench, comprising himself and Justice Aamer Farooq, to hear the case on Monday.

The former prime minister’s lawyers filed the appeal on Saturday again, after the court had earlier raised objections to it.

Related: Everything you need to know about the Al Azizia and Flagship references

The petition has also requested that Nawaz’s sentence be suspended until a final decision is announced in the appeal.

Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in jail and a massive fine of $25 million.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Maulana Fazl embarks on mission to arrange Zardari-Nawaz meeting

January 5, 2019 11:07 pm

Our government didn’t initiate cases against PPP, PML-N leaders: Fawad Chaudhry

January 5, 2019 6:12 pm

Chaudhry Nisar may never get his old status in the PML-N back again, says Abbasi

January 3, 2019 10:19 pm

NAB starts investigating Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

January 2, 2019 10:54 pm

Nawaz Sharif and NAB file appeals against the Al Azizia verdict

January 2, 2019 2:04 pm

Nawaz Sharif challenges conviction in Al Azizia reference

January 1, 2019 2:11 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Obed Pasha

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.