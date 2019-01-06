Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the Al Azizia verdict to be heard on Monday

Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the Al Azizia reference verdict was approved for hearing on Saturday.

The chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah, has formed a bench, comprising himself and Justice Aamer Farooq, to hear the case on Monday.

The former prime minister’s lawyers filed the appeal on Saturday again, after the court had earlier raised objections to it.

Related: Everything you need to know about the Al Azizia and Flagship references

The petition has also requested that Nawaz’s sentence be suspended until a final decision is announced in the appeal.

Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in jail and a massive fine of $25 million.