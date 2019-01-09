Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against Al Azizia sentence to be heard in the next 10 days

Nawaz Sharif’s petition for a quick trial in his appeal seeking a suspension of his sentence in the Al Azizia case has been approved. The Islamabad High Court Registrar’s Office has been instructed to set the date for his hearing in the next 10 days.

The former premier’s case was heard by a two-member division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, on Wednesday, after which the judges ordered that his hearing be set in the next 10 days.

Nawaz has requested that his sentence be suspended until the final verdict in his appeal challenging the case comes in. He is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore serving his seven-year sentence in the case.

He was convicted by an accountability court on December 24 and sentenced to seven years in jail and a massive fine of $25 million.

Nawaz’s lawyers are arguing that they had filed an appeal against the case last year, before the verdict was announced, but the case hasn’t been heard yet. They say Nawaz should be freed until the verdict in that case is not announced.