Nawaz Sharif and NAB file appeals against the Al Azizia verdict

January 2, 2019

NAB and Nawaz Sharif have filed appeals against the accountability court’s verdicts in the Al Azizia and Flagship references against the former. NAB says the sentence in the Al Azizia case is too short.

It wants the court to increase the seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia case. It is also challenging the court’s acquittal of the former premier in the Flagship case.

Meanwhile, Nawaz finally filed his appeal challenging his conviction in the Al Azizia case in the Islamabad High Court. He submitted his appeal Wednesday morning.

His lawyer requested that until the final verdict is given in the case, Nawaz’s sentence be suspended.

When Nawaz originally filed the appeal on Tuesday, the registrar’s office raised objections against it. It said the appeal was incomplete and sent Nawaz’s lawyer back.

He was told to return with a complete appeal.

 
 


