Nawaz petitions the Islamabad High Court for bail on medical grounds

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel on Saturday submitted another petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against an accountability court’s verdict on December 24 in the Al Azizia reference.

The petition cited Nawaz Sharif’s cardiac condition as grounds for bail.

His counsel, Khawaja Haris submitted the petition in the IHC.

A copy of the petition has also been sent to the National Accountability Bureau chairperson, accountability court judge and the Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent.

Nawaz’s initial appeal will be heard by the IHC on February 18.

The petition will be a heard by an IHC division-bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Ikhtiar on February 28.

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, was acquitted by an accountability court in the Flagship investments reference and sentenced to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia case. NAB has challenged his acquittal and wants his sentence in the Al Azizia case to be increased to 14 years.

The former prime minister is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.