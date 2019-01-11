Nawaz might have angina but the jail authorities won’t let the doctors see him, says Maryam Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s arm is in pain and it is most likely angina, his daughter, Maryam Nawaz said Friday.

In a tweet, the daughter of the former prime minister said that Nawaz’s cardiologists have been trying reach him all day but are not being granted permission.

MNS’s cardiologists have been trying to get access to him all day but permission not granted. He has pain in the arm which is most likely to be angina. He needs to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 11, 2019

“He needs to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history,” she added.

Dr Adnan, the former PM’s personal doctor, had said on January 8 that Nawaz was suffering from fever and influenza in the jail.

The doctor said that he was not satisfied with Nawaz’s treatment in the prison and requested jail authorities to allow him to conduct a medical checkup.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sent to Kot Lakhpat jail on December 25 after an accountability court sentenced him to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia corruption reference on December 24.