Nawaz might have angina but the jail authorities won’t let the doctors see him, says Maryam Nawaz

January 11, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s arm is in pain and it is most likely angina, his daughter, Maryam Nawaz said Friday.

In a tweet, the daughter of the former prime minister said that Nawaz’s cardiologists have been trying reach him all day but are not being granted permission.

“He needs to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history,” she added.

Dr Adnan, the former PM’s personal doctor, had said on January 8 that Nawaz was suffering from fever and influenza in the jail.

Related story: Nawaz’s doctor not satisfied with his medical condition in jail

The doctor said that he was not satisfied with Nawaz’s treatment in the prison and requested jail authorities to allow him to conduct a medical checkup.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sent to Kot Lakhpat jail on December 25 after an accountability court sentenced him to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia corruption reference on December 24.

 
 


