Nawaz in a hurry to have his appeal against the Al Azizia verdict heard

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif petitioned the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday requesting to expedite the process in hearing his appeal seeking a suspension of his sentence in the Al Azizia case.

A hearing of the case will be held tomorrow (Wednesday).

The IHC had formed a two-member bench, comprising its Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq, to hear the case.

Nawaz has requested that his sentence be suspended until the final verdict in his appeal challenging the case comes in. He is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore serving his seven-year sentence in the case.

He was convicted by an accountability court on December 24 and sentenced to seven years in jail and a massive fine of $25 million.

Nawaz’s lawyers are arguing that they had filed an appeal against the case last year, before the verdict was announced, but the case hasn’t been heard yet. They say Nawaz should be freed until the verdict in that case is not announced.

NAB has challenged the accountability court’s verdict in the Flagship case, in which Nawaz was acquitted. It has also filed an appeal in the Al Azizia case, saying that the former prime minister’s sentence was not long enough.