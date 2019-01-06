Nation observes fifth death anniversary of martyred schoolboy Aitzaz Hassan

January 6, 2019

Aitzaz Hassan, who sacrificed his life while preventing a suicide bomber from entering his school at Ibrahimzai Village of Hangu in 2014, is being remembered today (Sunday) on his fifth death anniversary.

On January 6, 2014, Aitzaz was standing outside his school in Ibrahimzai village when he saw a suspicious person, wearing suicide jackets and explosives, close in on the educational facility.

The 15-year old boy without caring for his life took hold of the terrorist and managed to divert the suicide bomber away from the school. The explosives went off in the scuffle, killing the terrorist and Aitzaz.

It is unimaginable what kind of damage the country would have suffered if Aitzaz had not stopped the bomber from succeeding in his heinous mission.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while remembered Hassan in tweet on Sunday.

He was rewarded with the Tamgha-e-Jurat for his courage and valour.

 
 


