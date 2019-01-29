Narendra Modi attended the wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter uninvited: PML-N leader

January 29, 2019




Tehmina Daultana, a senior PML-N leader, said on Tuesday that her leader Nawaz will never back down and won’t go for any deal with anyone.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, the PML-N leader revealed that Indian PM Narendra Modi had visited Pakistan to attend the wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter uninvited.

Modi had made a surprised visit to Pakistan on December 25, 2015 and attended the wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter in Raiwind residence.

Daultana criticised the establishment for giving power to unpopular people.

Related: Indian PM Modi felicitates Imran on election victory

Shehbaz Sharif will never do anything against Nawaz Sharif’s wish because he knows that people vote for the PML-N in his brother’s name, she added.

The PML-N leader said that comparing Punjab CM Usman Buzdar with Wasim Akram is an insult to Pakistan’s former captain.
 
 
 

