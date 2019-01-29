Narendra Modi attended the wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter uninvited: PML-N leader

Tehmina Daultana, a senior PML-N leader, said on Tuesday that her leader Nawaz will never back down and won’t go for any deal with anyone.
In an interview with SAMAA TV, the PML-N leader revealed that Indian PM Narendra Modi had visited Pakistan to attend the wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter uninvited.
Modi had made a surprised visit to Pakistan on December 25, 2015 and attended the wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter in Raiwind residence.
Daultana criticised the establishment for giving power to unpopular people.
Shehbaz Sharif will never do anything against Nawaz Sharif’s wish because he knows that people vote for the PML-N in his brother’s name, she added.
The PML-N leader said that comparing Punjab CM Usman Buzdar with Wasim Akram is an insult to Pakistan’s former captain.