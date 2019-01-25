Naqeebullah murder case: Policeman’s witness statement reportedly removed from the supplementary challan

In a recent development in the Naqeebullah murder case investigation, the statement of an eye witness has reportedly been removed from the challan submitted in the anti-terrorism court.

Investigation Officer Dr Rizwan submitted a supplementary challan of the case to an ATC on Friday. However, the eyewitness statement of a police officer was removed from the supplementary challan, which was a part of the final challan.

The eyewitness had said that the ‘fake’ encounter against Naqeebullah and his friends took place in front of him. He said the victims were taken inside a house and Shoaib Shooter and Amanullah Marwat went inside and he heard firing. This particular eyewitness was the one who prepared the report of the incident after it took place. However, his statement has now disappeared.

The names of as many as 99 eyewitnesses were included in the supplementary challan submitted by the police. Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and his aides were held responsible in the challan.

The court accepted the challan and ordered the case to be further investigated by a related court.

A day earlier, an ATC said that the murders of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three other men were extrajudicial killings.

The court also quashed the five cases against them. The police had filed cases of possession of weapons, terrorism and other charges against the four men.

The inquiry committee submitted its report to the ATC during the hearing. The report said that the committee and the investigating officers have examined the site of the killings. The team failed to find any bullet holes or signs of any bomb explosions at the poultry farm where Naqeebullah and the others were killed. The report said that the accusations against Naqeebullah and the others are “baseless.”

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and his aides were present at the site, it added.

The court approved the report.

Twenty-seven-year-old Naqeebullah, Sabir, Nazir Khan, and Ishaq were killed at a farmhouse in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018. Former Malir SSP Anwar, the prime suspect in the case, alleged that the suspects were involved in terrorism cases and were affiliated with terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and the militant Islamic State (IS).

Soon after, Naqeebullah’s friends and family shared his pictures on social media, demanding justice. His family said he was killed in a fake police encounter.

A report, compiled by an investigation team, called the encounter ‘fake’. Anwar, who took the credit for the ‘encounter’ earlier, denied involvement in the case.

Anwar, DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, and 13 others were later arrested in the case. Shah Latif SHO Amanullah Marwat and Inspector Shoaib Sheikh are still absconding.