Naqeebullah and Intezar: A tale of two murders

The two cases came into limelight after they made waves on social media. The law enforcing agencies denied involvement at first in both the cases, but the truth was revealed later on.Their families visit the courts every day with the hope that the murderers of their loved ones are taken to task.Twenty-seven-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud and four others were killed at a farmhouse Karachi’s Shah Latif on January 13, 2018.Soon after, Naqeeb’s friends and family shared his pictures on the social media asking for his whereabouts. The movement garnered a lot of attention and Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu action on January 19.A report, compiled by an investigation team, called the encounter ‘fake’. Former SSP Rao Anwar, who took the credit for the ‘encounter’ and said the suspects were terrorists, denied involvement in the case. Anwar, DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh and 13 people were arrested.Shah Latif SHO Amanullah Marwat and Inspector Shoaib Sheikh among others are still absconding.A new JIT, headed by AIG Aftab Pathan, was formed on March 21, 2018. The new investigation revealed that the police were present at the farmhouse for over 19 hours. They ate their lunch and dinner there too. No proof of firing inside the farmhouse was found.According to the forensic report, the deceased were handed the weapons and then killed. All four were killed in the same room and two bodies were moved to another room.There has been a 74% reduction in the number of people killed in encounters in 2018.Nineteen-year-old Intezar Ahmed was chased down and shot dead in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad after officials and personnel of the Anti Car Lifting Cell resorted to an indiscriminate fire on his white Toyota Corolla.The police claimed that the teenager was killed in an act of targeted killing by at least two armed assailants on a motorcycle, it was later revealed that the ACLC officials were behind the brutal killing.Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah ordered a seven-member joint investigation team to probe the case. Former CTD AIG Sanaullah Abbasi was heading the team. The team failed to find any motive behind the killed and termed it to be an act of ‘cold-blooded, rash and negligent’ act by plainclothes police officials.On February 27, a video statement by key witness Madiha Kayani surfaced on social media, in which she said that Intizar's death was a planned murder."Since I am the only eyewitness and I reported that a man with the moustache is the murderer, I am feeling scared for my life," she said in the video. She added that at the time Intizar was aware of the danger he was facing. However, she retracted her claims later.On April 8, the JIT report gave a clean chit to ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider and Kayani. It held policemen Bilal and Daniyal responsible.The case awaits trial and the real culprit has yet to be arrested.