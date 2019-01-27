Names of 43 Islamabad police officers sent to the interior ministry for communicating with criminals

January 27, 2019

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad police chief has sent the interior ministry a report with the names of 43 police officers who have been communicating with criminals.

In this report are the names of four SPs, 23 DSPs and 16 SHOs.

IG Aamir Zulfikar Khan is waiting for the ministry’s reply.

Related: Imran Khan wants Punjab police personnel with criminal records gone

All 43 officers have been removed from police stations and put on security duty while they await the interior ministry’s reply.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to weed out officers with criminal records employed in the Punjab police department.

The scrutiny of all officers is currently under way and will take around six months.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

‘The Pakistani state does as it pleases’

January 22, 2019 11:23 pm

Only 2,500 of the 16,022 suspects arrested for terrorism in the last 5 years were sentenced by courts

December 22, 2018 4:34 pm

Government lifts ban on licences for automatic weapons

December 14, 2018 9:15 pm

Karachi police arrest auto-rickshaw gang involved in looting women

December 13, 2018 12:07 am

Hamza Shehbaz’s name not on ECL: interior ministry

December 12, 2018 8:25 pm

Heavy bikers have been prohibited from riding in Islamabad

November 10, 2018 5:55 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.