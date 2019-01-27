Names of 43 Islamabad police officers sent to the interior ministry for communicating with criminals

The Islamabad police chief has sent the interior ministry a report with the names of 43 police officers who have been communicating with criminals.

In this report are the names of four SPs, 23 DSPs and 16 SHOs.

IG Aamir Zulfikar Khan is waiting for the ministry’s reply.

Related: Imran Khan wants Punjab police personnel with criminal records gone

All 43 officers have been removed from police stations and put on security duty while they await the interior ministry’s reply.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to weed out officers with criminal records employed in the Punjab police department.

The scrutiny of all officers is currently under way and will take around six months.