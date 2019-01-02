NAB starts investigating Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

January 2, 2019

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has started its investigation of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. 

It will also investigate former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza.

Related: Nawaz Sharif and NAB file appeals against the Al Azizia verdict

NAB’s executive board held a meeting on Wednesday. The officials approved inquiries against 20 people, including Justice (retd) Malik Muhammad Qayyum, former secretary Farooq Awan, and Suhail Anwar Sial among others.

Absconders will be taken to task for the elimination of corruption, said the NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. He remarked his institution believes in holding everyone accountable for their actions. The bureau officials decided to help people affected by housing and cooperative societies scams.

 
 


