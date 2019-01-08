NAB has failed to bring Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan, says the chief justice

Pakistan’s top judge remarked that NAB has failed to bring back former finance minister Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan.

There has been no progress since the last two months, he said while hearing the case on Tuesday. “We don’t know how long will he be in the UK.”

The NAB has contacted the British government regarding Dar’s arrest and they are waiting for the British Home Office to reply.

NAB lawyer Jahanzeb Bharwana told the court that Dar’s assets have been seized. The top judge asked if there has been any recovery from Dar, Pervaiz Rasheed and Attaul Haq Qasmi in PTV corruption case. The principal information officer said that the recovery process hasn’t been completed as yet.

The hearing has been adjourned for a month.

Dar has been declared a proclaimed absconder by an accountability court over his failure to appear in a case pertaining to his possession of assets ‘beyond his known means of income’. He has been asked to surrender his passport and that of his wife, however, the couple has failed to comply with the court’s orders.

On July 14, a red warrant was issued for his arrest.

The red warrant was issued after approval from the interior ministry. The FIA has sent the warrant to Interpol for help bringing the former minister back.