NAB gets seven-day extension in Saad, Salman Rafique’s physical remand

The brothers are in NAB’s custody in the Paragon Housing case.The brothers’ lawyer Amjad Pervaiz argued that NAB no longer needs their physical remand and that the court should grant their judicial remand (where they are sent to jail instead of NAB custody) but the court granted NAB’s request.Outside the court, the PML-N workers that had gathered created a ruckus, leading to the police using force to remove them and allow the brothers to leave.Speaking to the media outside the court, Saad Rafique said he believes Pakistan is in the clutches of incompetent leaders right now. In the past five months, they have destroyed Pakistan's economy and troubled the people, he said. He believes the government will not be able to complete its term because of its own actions.