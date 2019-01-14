NAB chairperson must appear before parliament, says Zardari

PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari remarked that the NAB chairperson must appear before parliament.

The parliamentarians were saying that he will go to him. “NAB chairman should come before the parliament, why should we go to him?” The time has come for parliament to call him, he said while addressing National Assembly on Monday.

He said that a parliamentary committee should be formed and see whether NAB should take up a case against any MNA or MPA. The committee will see if there is a solid case against the individual or his/her family.

“I have faced many NAB[s], and I will continue to appear before them,” he said. Zardari is being investigated in a fake accounts case. “The problem is what will happen the day you [PTI leaders] will be called. I feel for you more than I feel for myself.”

The former president thanked the chief justice for removing Bilawal’s name off the ECL and JIT report. “We don’t want to see Maryam in jail.”

He said that a lot has been happening in Pakistan. The price of dollars is volatile. There is a water crisis. “Our friends don’t want Pakistan to become a ‘failed state’, this is why we have gotten some support.” The country’s financial conditions and the way that we are moving forward, it won’t help the country. No one can help you if you continue to slip, he said.