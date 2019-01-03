NAB arrests former Malir deputy commissioner for land grabbing

January 3, 2019

NAB has arrested Kazijaan Mohammad, the former deputy commissioner of Malir, from DHA Phase VII in Karachi.

Mohammad’s name is included in the list of 172 names added to the Exit Control List in the fake accounts and money laundering case.

He is accused of encroaching upon government land worth Rs2.5 billion.

Related: FIA raids office of deputy Senate chairperson’s brother Nadeem Mandviwalla in Karachi

He and other suspects got together to make fake papers to create Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth. He is also being investigated in other cases by the bureau.

This is the second action against people on the list of 172 names. The first was a raid at the office of Nadeem Mandviwalla, the brother of Senate Deputy Chairperson Saleem Mandviwalla.

 
 


