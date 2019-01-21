NAB and Nawaz Sharif issued notices in each others appeals against Al Azizia verdict

The Islamabad High Court has summoned NAB’s reply in former premier Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his conviction in the Al Azizia reference and his appeal seeking the suspension of his sentence till the final verdict is announced.

Nawaz has also been issued a notice in NAB’s appeal for his sentence in the Al Azizia case to be extended to 14 years. The court has also summoned from NAB all the case materials relating to the Flagship reference, which it has also challenged.

Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard all four cases — Nawaz versus the state through the NAB chairperson, NAB chairperson versus Nawaz, NAB versus Nawaz and Nawaz versus NAB – on Monday and adjourned the hearings for three weeks.

Nawaz’s request to submit supplementary records has been accepted. His lawyer has requested the court for the sentence suspension case to be heard quickly.

The court told him to bring the complete records, after which the appeal and sentence suspension cases will be heard together.

Nawaz has been issued a notice in NAB’s appeal to increase his sentence in the Al Azizia reference. However, the court did not issue notices in the Flagship case and instead summoned the records from NAB.

Justice Farooq told the bureau to first submit the records, then the court will see about issuing notices.

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, was acquitted by an accountability court in the Flagship investments reference and sentenced to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia case. NAB has challenged his acquittal and wants his sentence in the Al Azizia case to be increased to 14 years.

The former prime minister is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.