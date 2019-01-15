Murad Ali Shah is Omni Group’s ‘genie’, says Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry launched a tirade against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after arriving in Karachi on Tuesday.

He said that PTI stands by its demand for Murad’s resignation. “We are asking for his resignation because he is the genie of Omni Group,” he said. Every time Omni Group would rub its magic lamp, Murad would appear from it and ask “mere liye kya hukum hai aqa [Your wish is my command].” Chaudhry was speaking to the media.

Sindh government gave a loan of Rs54 billion to Omni Group, he remarked. “We want PPP to bring the change themselves. Murad should resign. If he doesn’t, then he will take ‘practical’ other steps,” the information minister said.

Our party is standing with the people of Sindh. “The money is not being spent on you and you need to do something about it,” Fawad said. Papa (father) and Phophi (aunt) have taken the province hostage, he said while referring to Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

He claimed that some members of the PPP have contacted them to bring about a change in the province. “Some people in PPP want change too,” he added.