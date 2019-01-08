MQM-Pakistan sends notice to Farooq Sattar over illegal use of party’s name, flag and electoral symbol

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Rabita Committee sent on Tuesday a notice to former party leader Farooq Sattar.

He has been issued a notice over illegal use of the party’s name, flag and electoral symbol. The MQM-Pakistan spokesperson said that Sattar has been using them for attention. Legal action will be taken if Sattar doesn’t stop, the spokesperson added.

On November 9, 2018 Sattar was shown the door by the party’s coordination committee. His membership was revoked for violating party discipline and constitution.

Dr Sattar has been at loggerheads with the party’s senior leaders since February this year. The differences emerged over the distribution of Senate tickets, but Dr Sattar managed to reunite with the Bahadurabad office a few weeks before the General Election.

However, after the party’s abysmal performance in the elections, Dr Sattar developed further differences with the party and formed a 22-member committee to rescue his party from a “crisis”. MQM-P had won only six National Assembly seats in the elections.

Sattar claimed at the time that the party leaders violated rules and regulations while distributing tickets for the general elections. Tickets were given to the well-off families, he said in a press conference on October 26, adding that a few people with no abilities had occupied the party.