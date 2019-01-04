Motorways IG AD Khowaja to head new Model Town JIT

January 4, 2019

The Punjab home department has formed a new JIT to investigate the Model Town case and Motorways IG AD Khowaja will be heading it.

IG Khowaja has also served as the chief of the Sindh police.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Atiqul Zaman of the ISI and Lieutenant Colonel Irfan Mirza of the Military Intelligence will also be part of the team.

Also on the team are the Intelligence Bureau’s deputy director general, Muhammad Ahmad Kamal, and Gilgit Baltistan Police Headquarters DIG Qamar Raza.

The JIT formed by the Punjab government will look into the Model Town incident and investigate what really happened. On June 17, 2014 in Lahore’s Model Town area, a clash occurred between workers of the PAT and the Punjab police. The clash left 14 people dead and 90 injured.

The first JIT’s report was rejected by the court on the request of the PAT on the basis that it did not have any victims’ or their families’ statements. The party had moved the Supreme Court for the formation of a new JIT. The court had ordered the Punjab government to constitute a new JIT and closed the case.

The Justice Baqir Najfi report had pointed out that the police never confirmed who gave the order for them to open fire on the public.

 
 


