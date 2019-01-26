Most Pakistanis think PM Imran Khan is performing well: survey

January 26, 2019

Majority of Pakistanis have a favourable opinion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s overall performance after his first five months in power, according to a poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan.

As part of the survey, men and women from across the four provinces were asked: What is your opinion on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s overall performance up until now after his winning the 2018 elections.

In response, as many as 13% people termed his performance very good while 38% termed it good.

Urban respondents were found to be significantly more upbeat about the prime minister. From among urban respondents, about 15% said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s performance has been very good up until now, while 44 % termed it good.

On the other hand, from among the rural respondents, about 12 % termed the PM’s performance very good and 35% called it good.

 
 
 

