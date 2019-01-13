Mosquito tracking app to help government learn more about the disease carriers

January 13, 2019

Mosquitoes act as vectors for many viruses and parasites. In Pakistan, they are linked with the spread of dengue and malaria.

In order to learn about mosquitoes, the National Institute of Health has launched an Android-based app, Mosquitoes Alert in Pakistan.

The idea is to help people learn about the types of mosquitoes in their area and the type of diseases they cause.

You can download the app on your mobile phone. All you have to do is take a picture of the type of mosquitoes in your area and sent it to NIH. You must mention the name of the area.

The institute will then send a team to map out the magnitude of burden related to different mosquito species.

“This information is key for generating a participatory alert system to improve the management of mosquito’s species, minimize the risk of disease transmission and raise awareness among general public,” according to the NIH website.

 

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan need 381 to avoid whitewash

January 13, 2019 3:18 pm

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to visit Pakistan in the first week of February

January 13, 2019 11:51 am

American hunts a markhor in Chitral for $92,000

January 12, 2019 11:12 pm

Amla, De Kock put South Africa in control of Johannesburg Test

January 12, 2019 8:46 pm

Australia’s Finch, Khawaja ready to tour Pakistan if security concerns addressed

January 12, 2019 7:38 pm

Pakistani skin-whitening creams contain toxic mercury

January 12, 2019 7:25 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.