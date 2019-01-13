Mosquito tracking app to help government learn more about the disease carriers

Mosquitoes act as vectors for many viruses and parasites. In Pakistan, they are linked with the spread of dengue and malaria.

In order to learn about mosquitoes, the National Institute of Health has launched an Android-based app, Mosquitoes Alert in Pakistan.

The idea is to help people learn about the types of mosquitoes in their area and the type of diseases they cause.

You can download the app on your mobile phone. All you have to do is take a picture of the type of mosquitoes in your area and sent it to NIH. You must mention the name of the area.

The institute will then send a team to map out the magnitude of burden related to different mosquito species.

“This information is key for generating a participatory alert system to improve the management of mosquito’s species, minimize the risk of disease transmission and raise awareness among general public,” according to the NIH website.