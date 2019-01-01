More politicians will join Nawaz in jail, says Sheikh Rasheed

January 1, 2019




Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed remarked on Tuesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has already been imprisoned and more people will join him too. 

He remarked, in an exclusive conversation with that 2019 will be good for Prime Minister Imran Khan. "A lot will happen. The first three months are very important," he remarked. The country will get rid of dynastic and corrupt politicians. People will find out how money ended up in the accounts of a falooda-seller, and welder.

"We don't wish to topple the government in Sindh or want governor rule," he said.

 

 
 
 


