Military courts are the need of the hour, says the ISPR director-general

Military courts are not a wish but the need of the hour.

This was stated by ISPR Director-General Major-General Asif Ghafoor on Friday.

The tenure of military courts, which were established after the 2014 attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, is set to expire in March.

“A decrease in terrorism has been witnessed [in the country] because of military courts,” said the ISPR director-general.

During a course of four years, 717 cases were filed in military courts, he said, adding that 646 of these cases were decided.

As many as 345 convicts were awarded death sentences during this time out of whom 56 were executed, he said.

He said the decision to give an extension to military courts rests with the Parliament.

Related: Supreme Court monitoring bench orders removal of all businesses on military land in Karachi

Meanwhile, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar opposed a second extension in the tenure of military courts while speaking to the media after a party meeting at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

He asked what the need for an extension was when terrorism had decreased in the country.

The PPP leader said when “extraordinary laws” implemented under “extraordinary circumstances” are extended, vested interests are created eventually to protect such legislation.

The military courts were allowed to try civilians accused of terrorism in January 2015, soon after a terrorist attack on the APS in Peshawar in December 2014. In the attack, 144 people, mostly students, were killed by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.