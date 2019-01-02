Maulana Tariq Jameel likely to be discharged from the hospital Wednesday evening

Religious cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel’s health is improving and he is expected to be discharged from the Doctor’s Hospital in Lahore Wednesday evening and go home.

He underwent an angioplasty on Tuesday in which a stent was inserted in his heart to clear a blockage of the arteries after he complained of chest pain. He returned to the country on Monday after a trip to Canada.

Related: Maulana Tariq Jameel undergoes successful angioplasty in Lahore

He had complained of feeling sick ever since he returned.

Doctors at the Doctor’s Hospital said he was doing well and is expected to be discharged Wednesday evening.