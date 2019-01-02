Maulana Tariq Jameel discharged from Lahore hospital

Religious cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel was discharged from the Doctor’s Hospital in Lahore on Wednesday.

Jameel underwent a successful angioplasty on Tuesday in which a stent was inserted in his heart to clear a blockage of the arteries after he complained of chest pain. He returned to the country on Monday after a trip to Canada.

He had complained of feeling sick ever since he returned.

Related: Maulana Tariq Jameel undergoes successful angioplasty in Lahore

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Shehbaz Sharif and Parvaiz Elahi had inquired after Jameel’s health.