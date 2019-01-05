Maulana Fazl embarks on mission to arrange Zardari-Nawaz meeting

January 5, 2019




Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has held two meetings with former president Asif Ali Zardari in the past 18 hours, SAMAA TV reported Saturday.

Maulana Rehman said that there was no agenda behind his meetings with the former president, adding that he just wants to reunite the opposition.

However, sources said that Maulana wants to arrange a meeting between former PM Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.

The two leaders exchanged views over the current political situation and ongoing cases against the members of the opposition parties.

Maulana Fazl suggested Zardari to set aside differences and devise a joint strategy to tackle the situation.
 
 


