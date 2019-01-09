Mark your calenders: Government announces 2019’s public holidays

January 9, 2019

The federal government has announced a total of 14 public holidays for 2019.

The interior ministry issued a notification listing the dates and days of the public holidays for Kashmir Day, Pakistan Day, Labour Day, Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha, Independence Day, Ashura, Eid Miladun Nabi and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

Additionally there will be three bank holidays – January 1, May 6 and July 1 – this year. Banks will remain closed on the three days for the public, but not for employees.

“The holidays for Muslim festivals are subject to appearance of [the] moon for which a separate notification will be issued,” the notifications reads.

 
 


