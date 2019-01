The Capital Development Authority imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on a man for attempting to cut a tree in Islamabad on Sunday

The man had tried to chop off a 50-year-old tree outside a shop in F-6.

Meanwhile, the environmental department has asked him to plant saplings worth Rs25,000 in exchange for attempting to cut a tree.

Pakistan’s newly-elected government has been on a mission to plant billions of trees to tackle the effects of climate change.