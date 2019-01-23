Man steals around 1,800 identity cards and records from NADRA’s Landhi office

A man stole around 1,800 identity cards and a registration record register on Wednesday from NADRA’s office in Landhi, Karachi.

He has also left a note behind on the wall of the office before fleeing.

The police and Rangers reached the scene as soon as the incident was reported. According to the police, the man entered and escaped from the roof.

Police have started investing two NADRA employees. The investigation is being headed by Korangi SSP Syed Ali Raza. They are working to retrieve the CCTV footage of the crime.

An FIR has been filed in the case at the Landhi police station. By January 27, NADRA says it will reprint all the stolen ID cards.

NADRA has also formed a committee to investigate the theft.

MQM leader Hashim Raza has claimed that the theft is to prevent people from voting in the PS-94 by-election on January 27.