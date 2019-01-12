Man kills two people, including his nephew, over a property dispute in Mandi Bahauddin

A man killed his nephew and the nephews's brother-in-law on Friday in Mandi Bahauddin over a property dispute.
The incident occurred after a fight between paternal uncle Azam and his nephew Shahid. The entire attack was captured on film by Shahid's 12-year-old son Hammad. The boy filmed the incident and, when Azam turned his gun on him, ran into the house and locked himself into one of the rooms.
Related: University student, 12-year-old domestic worker murdered in Lahore’s Nawankot
After Azam killed the two men, his son also came out of the house with a gun and fired some more bullets. After that, the women in the house beat up Shahid's wife.
According to the police, the dispute was over a three marla house.
Azam and his son have fled after the attack and the police are currently searching for them.