Man kills two people, including his nephew, over a property dispute in Mandi Bahauddin

The incident occurred after a fight between paternal uncle Azam and his nephew Shahid. The entire attack was captured on film by Shahid's 12-year-old son Hammad. The boy filmed the incident and, when Azam turned his gun on him, ran into the house and locked himself into one of the rooms.After Azam killed the two men, his son also came out of the house with a gun and fired some more bullets. After that, the women in the house beat up Shahid's wife.According to the police, the dispute was over a three marla house.Azam and his son have fled after the attack and the police are currently searching for them.