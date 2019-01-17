Man crushed to death by electric gate at Karachi hotel

January 17, 2019

A man was crushed to death by an electric gate at a Karachi hotel located near PIDC Chowk on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Siraj. He hailed from Balochistan’s Pishin.

The police said that Siraj was severely injured after getting stuck in the gate. He was shifted to Jinnah hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Siraj had come to the hotel to supply ice. The motorised door provides access to the hotel’s storage room. A caution note has been posted on the door as well.

The hotel administration said that the supplier’s death was an accident. The door is electronic, no one can stop it when it is opening or closing, they said. They extended their condolences to the family of the deceased.

 
 
 

