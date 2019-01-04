Man confesses to raping and murdering nine-year-old in Nowshera

January 4, 2019

A 21-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl in Nowshera has confessed to the crime.

When he was presented by the police before an anti-terrorism court in Mardan on Friday, Yasir admitted to raping the girl and then killing her by hitting her on the head and back with a rock to conceal his crime.

He has asked the court to pardon him.

Related: Nowshera man arrested for raping and murdering nine-year-old girl

On January 1, the Mardan DIG held a press conference where he said Yasir was a friend of the victim’s father. He lured her to his house on December 27 on the pretense of giving her clothes.

Her body was found in a graveyard in the Kalan area on December 28. She went missing after she left her house for a class at a seminary in Nawan Kalay.

 
 


