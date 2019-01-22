Man arrested for smuggling ice at Islamabad airport

A man was arrested at the Islamabad airport for attempting to smuggle a drug called ‘ice’ on Tuesday.

Rashid Khan, a resident of Peshawar, was travelling to Dubai on a private airline. ANF personnel found 798-grammes of ice from his shoes.

He has been shifted to a detention cell for further investigation.

Related: Alarming: Online sale of narcotics in Karachi

On November 10, two women travelling to Madina were caught smuggling heroin at the Islamabad airport. The Anti-Narcotics Force caught them trying to smuggle narcotics to Madina, Saudi Arabia. The women, identified as Shamim Bibi and Asma Riasat, each swallowed 40 capsules loaded with heroin.

The women were travelling on a private airline and going for Umrah.