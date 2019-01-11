Man arrested for murdering father-in-law in Sukkur after misleading the police

January 11, 2019




A man who lodged an FIR for his father-in-law’s murder in Sukkur has been arrested for the crime.

On December 27, a 70-year-old man was gunned down in Sukkur’s Salehpat Tehsil. A case was registered on behalf of the man’s son-in-law Muhammad Nawaz Mangrio.

But when the police began investigations, they found that Mangrio was the one who killed the victim.

Sukkur SSP Irfan Samoon said the son-in-law killed him because he wanted his two acres of land.

A case has now been lodged against Mangrio on behalf of the state and he has been arrested.
 
 


