Man arrested for murdering father-in-law in Sukkur after misleading the police

A man who lodged an FIR for his father-in-law’s murder in Sukkur has been arrested for the crime.
On December 27, a 70-year-old man was gunned down in Sukkur’s Salehpat Tehsil. A case was registered on behalf of the man’s son-in-law Muhammad Nawaz Mangrio.
But when the police began investigations, they found that Mangrio was the one who killed the victim.
Sukkur SSP Irfan Samoon said the son-in-law killed him because he wanted his two acres of land.
A case has now been lodged against Mangrio on behalf of the state and he has been arrested.