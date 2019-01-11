Malaysian PM visiting Pakistan on March 23, says Foreign Minister Qureshi

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad will visit Pakistan on March 23, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Friday.

An investment delegation will also be accompanying the Malaysian prime minister, Qureshi said in Multan.

The foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Qatar on January 22. Qatar has promised to give 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis, he added.

Qureshi remarked that Pakistan sought help from friendly countries to restore the economy.

Related story: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign $15b Gwadar oil refinery deal in FebRelated: PM Imran Khan leaves for Malaysia

Saudi Arabia had given Pakistan a package of $12 billion, China provided $2 billion and the UAE announced $3 billion for the country, the foreign minister said.

Qureshi said that more job opportunities will be created for the people if the country’s economy is restored and investment poured in.