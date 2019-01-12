Loralai Edhi Centre incharge gunned down in suspected targeted killing

January 12, 2019

A man was killed and four other people injured after unidentified persons opened fire in Loralai on Saturday.

The man who was killed has been identified as Baaz Muhammad Adil, the incharge of the Edhi Centre in Loralai. He died on the spot.

The injured people were rushed to the Loralai Teaching Hospital.

Loralai SSP Barkat Hussain Khosa said that it was a targeted killing.  He told SAMAA TV that Adil had been organising a protest against recent terrorist attacks and had been inviting people to join him.

SSP Khosa said the assailants were on a motorcycle. The police have sealed the area and are searching for them.

This is the third incident of targeted killing and terrorism in Loralai in the last 12 days.

 
 


