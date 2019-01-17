Looking on the bright side, Saad Rafique tells the National Assembly the benefits of being in jail

January 17, 2019




Now that he has been in jail for over a month, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique sees some benefits in being incarcerated.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Thursday, he said when a person is in jail, they have a lot of time to think.

I get to sleep a lot and always say my prayers on time, said the former Railways minister. I also get to eat my meals on time, he said, reminding his fellow parliamentarians that they did not always get to do so in their profession.

Related: Incarcerated Khawaja Saad Rafique welcomed during the Punjab Assembly session

He thanked the people who put him and his brother in jail. This is my first break in 12 years, he said, explaining that the last time he was in jail was 12 years ago.

His brother was last imprisoned 30 years ago. Both brothers are in NAB’s custody in the Paragon City Housing case.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

47 parliamentary, standing committees to be presented for National Assembly’s approval next week

January 17, 2019 10:30 am

SC turns down Bahria Town’s offer to pay Rs200b to avoid NAB reference

January 15, 2019 11:05 pm

Incarcerated Khawaja Saad Rafique welcomed during the Punjab Assembly session

January 15, 2019 10:00 pm

Hamza Shahbaz wants his name off the no-fly list

January 15, 2019 8:41 pm

Opposition members are using ‘pressure tactics’ to evade accountability: PM Khan

January 15, 2019 10:13 am

The PTI govt is getting foreign aid because of the army chief, says Shehbaz Sharif

January 14, 2019 10:07 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.