Various areas of Karachi plunged into darkness as another power breakdown hit the city Tuesday evening.

This is the second major power breakdown in the metropolis this week.

According to reports, Nazimabad, FB Area, Sakhi Hassan, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Lines Area, II Chundrigar, old city and other areas were affected by the power breakdown.

Power supply network of various areas have been affected and teams are working to fix the issues, K-Electric’s Twitter account said.