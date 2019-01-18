Light rainfall expected in Karachi on Sunday

Karachi is expected to receive light rainfall on Sunday, January 20.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that temperatures in the city are expected to fall after the rain. The weather is expected to be pleasant on Sunday.

Another spell of rain is expected in different parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between Sunday and Tuesday.

Cold and dry weather is mainly expected in most other parts of the country.

However, rain (with snowfall in the hills) is expected in isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the department.