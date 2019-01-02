LG secretary cancels 19 openings in the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation leaving applicants bereft

January 2, 2019




The Balochistan local government secretary cancelled on Wednesday the openings for 19 naib qasid (peons) in the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation.

Thousands of unemployed applicants who came to submit their applications for the posts were left disappointed. A huge number of people had applied for the position, but a few days after posting the advertisement, the secretary cancelled the openings.

Applicants complained that there is already a shortage of jobs in Balochistan and this decision is going to aggravate the situation. Other applicants complained that the jobs were only offered to collect money from them.

According to the authorities, the positions were announced without approval and were against the regulations.
 
 


