Landslide kills three people in Abbottabad

January 22, 2019
A woman and her two children were killed because of a landslide in Kehal near Abbottabad on Tuesday morning. 

A huge rock fell on their house and completely destroyed it. The landslide occurred because it has been raining since the last two days in the area.

The police and rescue teams reached the site after being informed of the landslide.

The deceased has been identified Rafiq’s wife Kaalijan and her two children, 17-year-old Khawar and 14-year-old Mubashir. The bodies have been shifted to Benazir Shaheed Hospital.

 
 
 

