Lahore Safe City Authority denies pictures being circulated on social media are from their cameras

The Lahore Safe City Authority has denied that pictures being circulated of couples in their cars in Lahore were taken by their cameras.

The pictures showed people in their cars, with their faces and licence plates clearly displayed. The authority has denied leaking such pictures and says they have strict checks and balances in place to ensure residents’ privacy is not breached.

The images were not leaked from our end nor is anyone involved from our office, said the authority’s representative. Police communication officers don’t have phones during their duty, he added.

The photos were circulated on social media, with many people expressing their outrage over the massive breach of privacy.

However, cyber security expert Ammar Jaffri told SAMAA TV it is easy to find out what cameras these are. Firstly, we can check the mobile phone location of the people in the car, he said. He said these are definitely Safe City cameras, as you can tell from the height at which the photos were taken that they couldn’t have been taken by private cameras.

Related: Safe City Project: 600 CCTV cameras in Islamabad aren’t working

This is basically, against their own laws, he said. We need to find out what the penalty is for this data breach, he said.

He said it is possible it wasn’t leaked by the authority itself but was actually a picture taken of the authority’s screens by someone else. In that case there are methods to stop that, said Jaffri. He said the authority could ‘white label’ cellphones at its office to make sure their cameras are disabled.

It is their legal responsibility to safeguard these photos and people’s data, he said.

Cyber security expert Nighat Dad said there are standard operation procedures in place, like the regulation act of 2016, to protect data. This involves the privacy of residents being breached and they don’t have anything to prevent that, she said.

She urged the government to finalise and pass the national data protection law. The bill is ready and just needs to be finalized, she said.

Safe City has always said it just takes pictures of number plates but these pictures clearly show faces, she said, adding that this is extremely concerning.