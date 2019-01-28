Lahore restaurant fined Rs5 million for using the Starbucks logo

The Competition Commission of Pakistan imposed on Monday a Rs5 million fine on a restaurant in Lahore over trademark infringement.

Action against Options — An Exotic Restaurant was taken after Starbucks filed a complaint against it for using its logo. Starbucks is a US coffee shop.

The Competition Commission of Pakistan had issued the restaurant a show cause notice first and a fine was imposed after the owner failed to satisfy the commission.

In its complaint, the US coffee company said that a restaurant in Lahore is illegally using its trademark logo on its signboard, packaging, material and social media pages.

This is tantamount to deceiving the people and it is damaging the image of Starbucks, it argued. The company clarified that it has no branch in Pakistan.

The restaurant’s owner has been told to place advertisements in newspapers for three days confessing that he was deceiving people in the name of Starbucks.