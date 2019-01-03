KP’s emergency cab service to take people to hospitals for free

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s hospitals have a high patient flow. But for many, actually getting to a hospital, especially in an emergency situation, is a hassle because of mobility issues.

The residents of KP and the newly-merged districts, however, can now breathe a sigh of relief as KP’s health department has decided to launch the Insaf Emergency Cab Service to facilitate the underprivileged at their doorstep with quick and quality health services.

Related: KP bans the use of smartphones and tablets in hospitals

The decision was taken in a meeting of the health department at the Peshawar Health Secretariat. It was chaired by KP Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan.

The cab service will be offered in District Headquarters, Tehsil Headquarters, Rural Health Centres and Basic Health Unit levels. Emergency patients will be rushed to hospitals for quick access to treatment.

Dr Inamullah asked the officials of the health department to fulfill all the requirements in this regard.