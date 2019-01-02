KP murder suspect arrested yet again after escaping police custody four times

The police in Dera ismail Khan have been roaming around in circles for months in search of a murder suspect and they finally got lucky.

The suspect, Imran, was arrested for the fifth time while he was attempting to steal a car in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday. He escaped police custody after his arrests the last four times.

The last time Imran, was arrested, he flee the scene during a court hearing on November 8.

This time around, police said Imran was caught after he stole a car from a citizen at gunpoint near Fawara Chowk Wednesday morning.

The law enforcers chased after him and even blocked the roads so Imran wouldn’t escape. Imran, however, opened fire at the officers. Police retaliated and as a result, an accomplice of Imran who was sitting in the stolen car with him, got injured.

Both suspects were taken into custody. The second man was identified as Mohammad Ali, son of Amanullah.

Once Imran was arrested, it was revealed that he had already been arrested four times on a murder charge.

A few months ago, Imran’s wife left him and went to her parents place after the couple had a fight. He visited his wife to bring her back home but the couple ended up exchanging bitter words instead. During this argument, Imran started firing and his sister-in-law fell prey to the firing.

Later, police had arrested Imran in an injured condition after an encounter. He was admitted to a hospital from where he ran away.

After some time, Gomal University police arrested Imran for the second time but he managed to escape again. And it happened again – twice. On Wednesday, the police finally managed to keep Imran in custody after arresting him for the fifth time.